Four cars seized by gardaí in Killarney

Four cars have been seized by gardaí in Killarney.

The Garda Press Office says the vehicles were seized for not having valid tax or insurance on Thursday night.

Following reports from local residents of cars gathering late at night in the Killarney Garda District, gardaí set up an operation targeting drivers who drive dangerously on the roads.

Shortly before midnight on June 11th, gardaí intercepted a number of drivers on the Muckross Road.

Four cars were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for having no tax or insurance.

All persons were directed to leave the area by gardaí.

The Garda Press Office claims the people who had gathered on Muckross Road were beyond the 20km limit and were outside of their county of residence.

In this instance, gardaí used existing legislation – the Road Traffic Act – to enforce the matter.

Superintendent Flor Murphy says anyone who is caught driving dangerously, particularly people who meet up to perform dangerous manoeuvres in cars, will be dealt with under the full weight of the law.