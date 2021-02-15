Up to four calls a week to Killarney Gardaí about building work

Gardaí in Killarney are getting up to four calls a week reporting building works being carried out.

The Killarney Garda District covers Killarney and south Kerry and the calls are from members of the public who believe the construction work is non-essential.

Superintendent Flor Murphy says Gardaí are responding to every call and for non-essential projects their first approach is to engage and encourage compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Supt Murphy said some reports require further investigation as the projects may be exempt from the restrictions.