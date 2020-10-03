Four awards for Radio Kerry at IMRO Radio Awards

Radio Kerry won 4 awards at this year’s national IMRO Radio Awards which were held in a virtual ceremony last night.

The station won bronze in the Local Radio Station of the Year category.





There was also a bronze award for Sean Hurley and Eileen Moynihan for the Kerrywide programme, and a special mention for Sean who passed away in recent weeks.

Kerry Today which is presented by Jerry O Sullivan and produced by Treasa Murphy took bronze in the Current Affairs Programme – local/ regional category.

Radio Kerry’s Weekend Sports Programme won bronze in Sports Programme local/ regional for its show on the weekend of the first Kerry Dublin All-Ireland Final game last year. The show was presented by John Drummey, produced by Joe O Mahony and featured match commentary from Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O Donovan.