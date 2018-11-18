Foster mother urgently required for Greyhound Pups. Contact 087 8319849
Bail application adjourned for man charged with Tralee murder
A bail application by a man charged with murdering a man in Tralee has been adjourned until later this month.24-year-old Dmitriy Hrynkevich died in...
Development of Listowel council houses to start next month after removal of Japanese Knotweed
Building works are due to start next month on seven council houses in Listowel town centre after Japanese Knotweed was removed from the area.This...
A rescue operation has been stood down off the Kerry coast
A rescue operation has been stood down off the Kerry coast.The Fenit Lifeboat, Banna CRBI and Glenderry Coastguard were all tasked when a member...
In Business – December 15th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to David Randles of Randles Brothers Ltd about the benefits of electric cars. Kate O’Leary talked about the upcoming...
Call for Moratorium on Wind Farm Developments – November 16th, 2018
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...