Forum insists it’s not restricting access to MacGillycuddy’s Reeks

The body which manages the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks says it’s not seeking to restrict access to the range.

The MacGillycuddy’s Reeks Mountain Access Forum says for the past 3 years, commercial guides with groups of 10 or more have notified the forum of their intentions to climb the reeks.

They also have to submit a copy of public liability insurance as the lands are privately owned.





The forum’s project manager, Patricia Deane says this code of practice is now being applied to all groups of 10 or more.

The MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum was established four years ago to protect, manage and sustainably develop the mountain range, which includes Carrauntoohil, the country’s highest mountain.

Project manager Patricia Deane says the code of practice, which had applied to commercial guides with group of 10 or more planning to climb the range, are now to apply to all groups of 10 or more.

Ms Deane says no one is being refused access to the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks but that information is needed to better co-ordinate access with the purpose of minimising erosion, being mindful of private landowners who farm on the range and to avoid traffic congestion at the carparks to the three main access points on the reeks.

She says the MacGillycuddy Reeks Mountain Access Forum may be contacted at 087 2031034 or via its website or Facebook page.