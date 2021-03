Patrick Galvin, a Ballybunion man, and former Tralee and Cork Con rugby player, has competed in one of Australia’s toughest ultra-marathons.

He recently competed in 100km Hut-to-Hut competition, a 100km race that takes 24 hours and goes over mountains higher than Carrauntoohil.

Eamonn spoke to Patrick and first asked him how did he end up in Australia.