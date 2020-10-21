Former Tralee Debenhams workers prepared to be jailed to achieve fair redundancy package

Former Debenhams workers in Tralee say they’re prepared to be jailed in their effort to achieve what they consider is a fair redundancy package.

The former staff are continuing their picket of the chain’s Manor West store, having being made redundant over six months ago.

Former Debenhams workers are campaigning for a redundancy package of four weeks per year of service.

An injunction, which was filed by the liquidators against some former staff, was granted in the High Court last week.

Earlier this afternoon, the protesters stopped a truck from entering the store to take stock; it’s the second time in three weeks that the former staff have prevented stock being removed.

There were a number of gardaí present this morning.

Patricia O’Sullivan, who has worked in the Debenhams store in Tralee for 19 years, spoke following the truck’s departure.