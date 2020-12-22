Former Tralee Debenhams staff urged to vote “no” on latest proposals in redundancy dispute

Former Debenhams staff in Tralee are being urged to vote “no” to the latest set of proposals in their ongoing redundancy dispute.

The proposals, from mediator and Labour Court Chairman Kevin Foley, would lead to a €3 million training and education fund for the former employees.

Debenhams shop stewards say this fund is poorly defined and impractical, and for many workers in alternative employment or close to retirement, there is no gain to be made from re-training.

The stewards also say the €3 million could be used to enhance their statutory minimum redundancy.

Around 1,000 staff lost their jobs last year, including 90 at the Manor West outlet in Tralee, after the company went into liquidation.

The former employees have now spent more than 250 days picketing for better redundancy terms.