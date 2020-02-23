Former TD and Senator Tom Sheahan to contest Seanad elections

Former TD and Senator Tom Sheahan will seek election to the Seanad.

The Rathmore native received a nomination from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry to contest the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

Tom Sheahan previously held a seat in the Seanad between 2011 and 2016, and before that was a TD for the old Kerry South constituency.

The Fine Gael man becomes the fifth Kerry person to confirm they will contest the upcoming Seanad elections.

Kerry County Councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen, also of Fine Gael, and former TD Tom McEllistrim are both seeking Seanad seats.

Earlier this week, outgoing senators Mark Daly and Ned O’Sullivan confirmed they will seek re-election to the Seanad.