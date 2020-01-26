Former Taoiseach says in-depth study needed before border poll can be considered

Bertie Ahern says there must be an in-depth study of how the whole system of a United Ireland would work before any consideration can be given to holding a border poll on the matter.

The former Taoiseach says he hopes to see a United Ireland in his lifetime but there are hundreds of issues that need to be addressed first.

Mr Ahern took part in a discussion on the future of the Good Friday Agreement at the third annual Killarney Economic Conference in The Brehon Hotel at the weekend.

Bertie Ahern says an academic study on the impact of a border poll should be carried out by finance and law experts.

Meanwhile, the former First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, told the Killarney Economic Conference that a United Ireland is inevitable but won’t happen for some time because the people of Northern Ireland aren’t ready for it yet.