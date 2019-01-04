Former Taoiseach to give opening address at Killarney Economic Conference

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will be giving the opening address at the upcoming Killarney Economic Conference.

This is the second year of the event, which will take place at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney on the 17th and 18th of January.

Last year it focused on Brexit; this year Britain leaving the EU will feature again, along with other issues facing SMEs such as how business can contribute more to civic society.





Speaking on last evening’s In Business, one of the organisers, Dr William Sheehan urged Kerry business people to attend, and said it’s fitting Bertie Ahern will be attending.