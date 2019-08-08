Former All-Star Goalkeeper Says There’s No Baggage Between Current Kerry and Tyrone Teams

Diarmuid Murphy says there’s no baggage between these Kerry and Tyrone teams.

Speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final on Sunday between the Kingdom and Tyrone, the former Kerry goalkeeper believes there isn’t the same rivalry as there once was.

The 3 time All-Star, who’s also a former Kerry selector, thinks the current side have more of a rivalry with other counties, such as Mayo.

And, of course, we’ll be bringing you live coverage of that All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final on Sunday from Croke Park, in association with McElligotts Listowel Road Tralee.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3:30