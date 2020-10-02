Former staff block truck delivering items needed to pack up stock in Debenhams Tralee

Former Debenhams staff in Tralee are blocking a truck from delivering items needed to pack up stock in the closed store.

In April, Debenhams announced it was going into liquidation, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 jobs nationally and 70 in its Manor West store in Tralee.

The liquidator, KPMG and Mandate had agreed a €1 million redundancy proposal early last month, but it was withdrawn after former staff said it was insulting.





Workers have been holding protests at store locations around the country, and are on day 176; around a dozen former Tralee staff have stopped a truck from going on site today.

Shop steward Geraldine O’Regan, who worked in Debenhams for 13 years, says the driver is attempting to deliver items for packing up stock in the store, but they won’t allow it in.

Patricia O’Sullivan, who worked in Debenhams Tralee for 19 years, says despite it being day 176, they’re still feeling very determined with their protest.