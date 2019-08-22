Former Spectra employers invited to reunion in Listowel

An appeal’s going out this week, to track down people who worked in one of North Kerry’s biggest employers – the Spectra Laboratory in Listowel.

The company – owned by entrepreneur Xavier McAuliffe – once employed hundreds of people from Kerry and beyond from the late 80s, up its closure in 2010.

At its peak, Spectra was the country’s biggest processor and printer of photographs, in an era before digital photography and the widespread use of camera phones.

A reunion of staff who worked in the Spectra laboratory is taking place on Saturday week, August 31st at Christy’s Bar in Listowel.

Organiser Maura Walsh is also looking for photos from people who worked there at any stage.

She says that while many former employees have been contacted by social media, there are many more who may still not know about the reunion: