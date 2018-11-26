Former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín in Tralee to garner support for new political party

Former Sinn Fein TD, Peadar Tóibín, says there is enormous interest in a new political party which would represent people in Ireland who have no voice.

The Meath independent TD is holding a meeting in Tralee tonight as part of his campaign to build a new political movement; it’s taking place in the Rose Hotel at 7.30pm.

Deputy Tóibín recently announced he was resigning from Sinn Fein after 21 years.





Earlier this month, the party suspended him for six months because he voted against the abortion legislation in the Dáil.