Former Sinn Féin Kerry councillor resigns over freedom of conscience on abortion

A former Sinn Féin councillor in Kerry has resigned from the party over differences concerning freedom of conscience on abortion.

Risteard Ó Fuaráin is a former Sinn Féin Tralee Town Councillor, party manager and Cathoirleach of a Comhairle Ceantair and was a member of the party for 22 years.

However, he stresses that at no time was he sanctioned by Sinn Féin over his opposition to abortion.

Yesterday, Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín resigned from Sinn Féin. He’d been suspended from the party for six months after voting against abortion legislation.





Former Tralee Town Councillor Risteard Ó Fuaráin also announced yesterday that he had resigned from the party but that he’d done so on November 6th.

He said he’d hoped to avoid making any public comment but had received a number of messages about this and felt he had to set the record straight.

He said his resignation was due to his differences with the party regarding, what he said, was the respecting of conscience on abortion.

Mr Ó Fuaráin said he will make no further statements but that Sinn Féin’s failure to support an amendment to abortion legislation which would allow pain relief for a foetus was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’.

Risteard Ó Fuaráin said at no time was he cautioned by the party at local or national level over his opposition to repealing the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, and that it had been a great honour to serve both party and people.