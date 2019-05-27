Former Sinn Féin councillor says he is not finished with politics

An outgoing Sinn Féin councillor, who was not re-elected, says he is not finished with politics.

Damian Quigg, who represented the party on Kerry County Council for the past five years, says Republicans don’t retire.

He was a candidate in the Kenmare area and failed to retain his seat following Friday’s Local Elections, losing out in the last count.





Mr Quigg praised all those who supported him during his campaign.

He says it is disappointing Sinn Féin took a big hit nationally, failing to retain a number of seats.

Regarding the leadership of Sinn Féin, Damian Quigg says questions do need to be asked.