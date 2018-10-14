Former Rose of Tralee in Fine Gael talks for European Parliament election

Former Rose of Tralee, Maria Walsh, is set to run for Fine Gael in next year’s European parliament elections.

Maria, the 2014 Rose of Tralee, has been in talks with senior Fine Gael figures regarding joining the ticket, the Sunday Business Post has reported.

Walsh would be running alongside Incumbent MEP Mairéad McGuinness in the four-seat constituency of Midlands North West.





Maria Walsh is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and is believed to be focused on issues including women in politics and young people.

The European Parliament election is due to take place in May of next year.