Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.

He led the country to Euro 88 as well as its first two World Cups in 1990 and 1994.

Jack Charlton is best known in Ireland for his phrase ‘Put em under pressure’ and leading the country to the last eight of the World Cup in 1990.

In 1966, he – along with his brother Bobby – helped England to win their only World Cup.

He died at his home in Northumberland in England last night at the age of 85.

His family say the loss leaves a huge hole in their lives.

He was a keen fisher throughout Ireland, and told a story about when he brought Galway to a standstill to a documentary about his career as Ireland manager.

The FAI have said in a statement that Jack Charlton was a manager who changed Irish football forever.

Jack Charlton was a frequent visitor to Cloghane.

Micheal O’Dowd, owner of O’Connor’s guesthouse, says Jack came to West Kerry for some solitude and downtime.

His first visit to Cloghane was after Italia 90.

Micheal O’Dowd has fond memories of the late Jack Charlton.