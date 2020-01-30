Former Offaly Player Calls Kerry Favourites For Sunday’s Hurling League Fixture

Former Offaly hurler, Joe Troy believes Kerry are favourites to beat the Faithful county in this Sunday’s Division 2 fixture in the Allianz Hurling League.

Kerry Hurling Manager Fintan O’Connor says the return of Brandon Barrett to the county’s senior panel has given the Kingdom a boost in their quest for promotion from Division 2 of the Allianz Hurling League.

Barrett scored 1-3 from play in the opening win away to Mayo, while Shane Conway topped the scoring charts with 10 points.

Kerry welcome Offaly to Austin Stack Park Tralee on Sunday afternoon for what is a crucial game for both sides.

Fintan O’Connor says he’s hopeful that some of the players who are on the injury list will be back in action before the end of the League.

Joe Troy says Offaly will be the underdogs when they play Kerry on Sunday.