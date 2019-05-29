Former Minister says decision to drill for oil off Kerry coast goes against Government policy

A former Minister for climate action says giving permission for an exploratory oil and gas well off the Kerry coast goes against other Government policies.

The comments follow a decision by the Department of Climate Action to give CNOOC Petroleum Europe and ExxonMobil consent to drill the exploratory well in the Porcupine Basin.

Former Minister Denis Naughten says the Government’s Project Ireland 2024 plan includes taking fossil fuels out of electricity generation and banning the sale of petrol and diesel by 2030.





Deputy Naughten says he would not have given this project permission and a report he commissioned on long term energy resilience pours cold water on the need to drill for oil.

He also says this could damage Ireland’s global image as a green food-producing country: