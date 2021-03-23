Former Minister and Kerry football legend helps bring clean water to Ugandan village

A former Minister and Kerry football legend has helped bring clean water to a Ugandan village.

Jimmy Deenihan, a five-time All-Ireland winner and former Government Minister, helped to raise funds for a new borehole for the Nyaminyagwe village.

Until now, the village community had to make a daily two-hour trek to the nearest safe borehole to draw clean water, or risk disease from the nearby wells.

The new borehole in the village was constructed by GOAL Uganda at a cost of almost €7,000, and will provide fresh, clean water to the 434 locals.

Jimmy Deenihan, who is also a GOAL board member, says it’s incredible that this relatively small investment will transform hundreds of lives.