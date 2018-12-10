Former minister John O’Donoghue withdraws from Fianna Fail convention

Former Fianna Fáil minister John O’Donoghue has withdrawn his name from the party’s convention ahead of next year’s local elections.

John O’Donoghue had planned to re-enter politics and was nominated to contest the Kenmare electoral area convention next week.

John O’Donoghue will no longer contest the Kenmare electoral area convention next week.





It is not confirmed why he withdrew his name.

Sitting councillors Michael Cahill, John Francis Flynn and Norma Moriarty will contest the convention for the Kenmare area which will take place on December 17th in Waterville.

Meanwhile, two people will contest the Fianna Fáil convention for the Dingle local electoral area tonight, in advance of next May’s local elections.

Sitting councillor Michael O’Shea has been nominated alongside Breandán Fitzgerald.

The convention will take place in the Nagle Rice Community Centre in Milltown at 8.30pm.

Two candidates will be selected to run for the party in the Dingle area.