A former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD has failed to secure a Seanad seat.

Thomas McEllistrim was seeking to be elected through the agricultural panel.

Counting began yesterday afternoon and the Ballymacelligott man secured 22,000 votes; he was eliminated after the seventh count.

Four other Kerry people are also seeking to be elected to the Seanad; the count continues today.

Meanwhile, all five seats on the Cultural and Educational panel were filled yesterday.