Former Kerry TD among top 20 highest paid lawyers in former department

Former Kerry TD John O’Donoghue is among the top 20 highest paid lawyers.

Figures released by the Department of Justice show that Mr. O’Donoghue is the 15th highest paid lawyer by his former department, where he was retained to help process asylum applications.

The former Justice Minister is a case processing panel member of the International Protection Office.





The IPO panel of 69 lawyers has been used since 2015.

Mr. O’Donoghue is also said to be considering running in the local elections next year.