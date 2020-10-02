Former Kerry senator accepts Seamus Woulfe report

A former Kerry senator says he accepts the report on a Supreme Court judge’s attendance at the controversial golf dinner in Galway.

Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe didn’t break any law or knowingly breach any guidelines in attending the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway in August.

That was the conclusion of the report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham, who said he did nothing to justify calls for his resignation and such a step would be unjust and disproportionate.





Former Fine Gael senator from Killarney Paul Coghlan invited Judge Woulfe to the event in Clifden.

Although he has not seen the report in full, he accepts what he has heard so far: