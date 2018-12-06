Former Kerry Manager Agrees With Suggestion To Trial 13-A-Side Games

Former Kerry Football Manager, Mickey Ned O’Sullivan says that reducing the number of players on teams from 15 to 13 should be trialed with a view to combating negativity in the game.

The suggestion has been made by the Chief Executive of Dublin GAA, John Costello, who says it could alleviate some gridlock without altering any other rules.

It comes ahead of a trial of a number of unpopular changes to five rules including the kick-out, hand-pass and mark.





However, Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, who captained Kerry to All-Ireland success in 1975, doesn’t expect to see 13-a-side games taking place in the near future.