Former Kerry Group Director to head up Ornua

A former director of Kerry Group is the new chair of Ornua.

The largest exporter of Irish dairy products, Ornua was previously known as the Irish Dairy Board.

Denis Cregan is taking over at the helm of the group from Aaron Forde, who has announced his resignation following six years in the position.

Mr Cregan held various management roles with Kerry Group over a thirty-year period, he is also Chairman of Kerry Airport and a former director of Tourism Ireland.

Ornua is currently reviewing its governance structures.