Former Kerry Footballer Disagrees With GAA Congress Motion To Change Steps Rule

Former Kerry defender, Aidan O’Mahony says it would be more difficult for referees to officiate if the ball-carrying duration was changed from four steps to two seconds.

Eoin Murchan’s goal against Kerry in last year’s All-Ireland Football Final replay is being held up as an example of why the GAA needs to change the rules on how long a player can carry the ball.

The Dublin player took 11 steps while holding the ball before scoring against the Kingdom last September.

A motion from Montreal GAA at this month’s Congress will seek to update the rules that allow players to carry the football or sliotar in the hand for a maximum of four steps.

The Canadian-based County Board say the time-limit for a footballer or hurler to carry the ball should be set at two-seconds.

Five-time All-Ireland winner, Aidan O’Mahony, says officials have a tough enough job and there are bigger problems for the GAA to tackle.