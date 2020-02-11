Former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says cool heads needed when discussing leadership

A former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says cool heads are needed now when discussing the party leadership.

John Brassil, who has been a public representative for twenty years, lost his seat yesterday.

The Ballyheigue man says the surge of Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail’s Kerry election strategy and the increase in support for non-establishment parties all combined to make the perfect storm against him.

He says his team couldn’t have worked any harder to secure re-election and he will now be taking stock of his political future and putting his family first.

In terms of the leadership of his party, John Brassil had this to say on Kerry Today: