Former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD bids for Seanad seat

A former Kerry Fianna Fáil TD is running in the Seanad elections.

Thomas McEllistrim is seeking to be elected through the agricultural panel.

Thomas McEllistrim, who describes himself as a farmer and former secondary school teacher, is from a family steeped in politics; over the past 123 years, four generations of McEllistrims have been involved in public office.

The Ballymacelligott man was elected to Kerry County Council in 1999.

In the 2002 General Election, he secured a seat in the Dáil and remained a TD until he lost his seat in the 2011 election.

Thomas McEllistrim then ran in the 2014 Local Elections and was returned to Kerry County Council; he lost that seat in last May’s election.

The 51-year-old has decided to contest the Seanad elections in late March/early April and is running for the agricultural panel.