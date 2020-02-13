Former Kerry Captain Says Fixture Congestion Still Causing GPA Unrest

Kieran Donaghy says a six-week pre-season block of training might help to alleviate fixture-congestion.

The Gaelic Players Association have called inter-county games a “revenue-generating machine” as they reacted strongly to the GAA’s Annual Report.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan said the near 30-million euro spent on preparing and fielding inter-county teams was “unsustainable”.

But CEO of the Players’ Association Paul Flynn said such claims paint inter-county players as the GAA’s “problem child”.

Former Kerry Captain, Kieran Donaghy says fixtures are proving to be the main issue.