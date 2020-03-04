Former Kerry Captain Pays Fond Tribute To The Late Timmy Sheehan

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry Captain Ambrose O’Donovan has paid tribute to Radio Kerry sports reporter Timmy Sheehan who passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Timmy was a key part of the Radio Kerry Sports Team since the station began broadcasting 30 years ago.

He was always on hand to travel to sporting events throughout the county, while he showed great versatility in covering Gaelic football, hurling, soccer and basketball.

The management and staff in Radio Kerry express our deepest sympathy to Timmy’s wife Anne, son Billy and daughter Lorraine.

The funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Radio Kerry GAA Analyst Ambrose O’Donovan says Timmy Sheehan loved all sports.