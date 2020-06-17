Former Kerry captain John Joe Sheehan Passes Away

Two-time All-Ireland senior football championship winner and former Kerry Captain, John Joe Sheehan has passed away.

Hailing from Farranfore, he played club football for both Firies and Killarney Legion. He was part of the Legions last County Championship winning side in 1946. Sheehan made his debut for the Kingdom in the National League in October 1949 and was named Kerry Captain in 1951.

He went on to win 2 Celtic Crosses. He scored three points in the 1953 final against Armagh, and he came off the bench to score a point in the 1955 final win over Dublin.

He was also involved in the side that lost the 1954 All-Ireland final to Meath, registering 1-1 for Kerry.

He is survived by his wife Marianne, and daughters Joanne, Lynn, Ciara, and Maeve.