Former Kerry Captain Expects Tyrone Backlash On Sunday

GAELIC GAMES

Former Kerry Captain Seamus Moynihan says Tyrone will be formidable opponents for the Kingdom when they play on Sunday in Omagh in the Allianz Football League, even without Cathal McShane.

This is despite the confirmation this morning that the All Star forward will be available for the Championship after deciding to stay in Ireland and not pursue an AFL career Down Under.

Four-time All Ireland winner Seamus Moynihan says Kerry can expect a backlash from Mickey Harte’s Tyrone after the defeat to Monaghan last weekend.

The Glenflesk man was speaking at the launch of the Electric Ireland Higher Education Féile Weekend which plays host to the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Finals.

Tyrone versus Kerry will be live on Radio Kerry from 2pm on Sunday with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road, Tralee.