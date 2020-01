Eamonn Fitzmaurice says the Kerry Manager should pick the county’s senior team captain in the future.

Peter Keane’s predecessor says it’s time to change the tradition whereby the reigning county champions nominate the player to lead the Kingdom onto the pitch.

The matter is to be decided at next Monday night’s meeting of Kerry County Board and speaking to the Irish Examiner, the former Kerry Manager says the new team captain David Clifford is more than capable.