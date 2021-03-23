Former Kerry Boss To Lead Review Into Football In North Kerry

Eamonn Fitzmaurice is to lead a review into football in North Kerry.

The All-Ireland winning Kerry manager and player has been appointed chairman of this committee, with Christy Killeen the Secretary while the other members are yet to be announced.

The committee is to review and make recommendations on improving the standard of football within the North Kerry District Football Board area, and include surrounding areas if deemed appropriate by the committee.

The following to be included for consideration by the committee

-Current Structures in place at Senior & Underage.

-District Board, Group Teams & Clubs

-Shannon Rangers & Feale Rangers competing separately in Co. Championships

-Coaching & Games

-Primary & Post Primary Schools

-Development Squads

-Competitions & Fixtures

-Any other matters the committee deem relevant.

The recommendations of the committee are to be considered by County Committee at its meeting on November 22nd.

Meanwhile, County Chairman Tim Murphy has been appointed to the national strategic planning committee.