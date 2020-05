Kerry’s Billy Dennehy is a former Irish underage international, who has also played for clubs including Sunderland, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

Dennehy, currently manager of the Kerry U19s, has picked a 1-11 of the those he's taken to the field with