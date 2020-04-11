Former inter-county footballer dying hair blonde to raise money for one-year-old Dan Donoher

A Kerry man – and former inter-county footballer – is dying his hair blonde this Easter Sunday to raise funds for a young boy with a rare life-threatening disease.

Billy Sheehan, who’s from Tralee, along with his seven-year-old son Timmy, is raising funds for the son of a former Laois inter-county teammate, Niall Donoher.

Niall’s one-year-old son Dan suffers with a genetic neuromuscular disease called Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy and Scoliosis.

A number of fundraisers have been launched to pay for the cost of a breakthrough treatment, which is available in the US.

Billy and Timmy Sheehan hope to raise €5,000 for Dan on GoFundMe.