Former inmate of Tralee industrial school calls for exhumation of graves and other sites connected to institution

A former inmate of St Joseph’s Industrial School in Tralee is calling for the exhumation of graves and other sites connected to the facility.

John Prior, who spent 14 years in the Christian Brothers monastery, has welcomed the possibility that new legislation may allow for the exhumation of sites linked to industrial schools and similar institutions.

He’s been speaking following statements by Minister Katherine Zappone.





She says new legislation, which will allow for the exhumation of the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, could also permit this in other locations.

Mr Prior says many boys died and disappeared in the Balloonagh industrial school.

He’s been telling Jerry O’Sullivan that he’ll be urging Minister Zappone to make sure exhumations are carried out.