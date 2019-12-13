Former FF minister says farmers no longer have strong lobbying power

A former deputy leader of Fianna Fail doesn’t think that farmers have the same strong lobbying power as before.

The comments come as protests continue by beef farmers who are seeking fairer prices for their produce from retailers and processors.

Former minister Mary O’Rourke says Ireland will regret it forever if we don’t help our small farmers.

She maintains they won’t exist in the future unless prices improve.

Ms O’Rourke is hopeful that ongoing talks may find a solution.

She told Agritime farmers no longer have a strong voice when it comes to lobbying: