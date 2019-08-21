Former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland to receive inaugural Daniel O’Connell award

The former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland will receive the inaugural Daniel O’Connell award this weekend.

The award will be presented at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School which will take place this Friday and Saturday (August 23rd & 24th) in Cahersiveen and Derrynane House, Caherdaniel.

Seamus Mallon, who is also a former deputy leader of the SDLP, has been selected as the first recipient due to his distinguished public career, which organisers say reflected ideas similar to Daniel O’Connell.

The event explores the legacy of The Liberator and the traditions, folklore and history of South Kerry.