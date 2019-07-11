Former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland to address Daniel O’Connell Summer School

A former Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland will be among the speakers at this year’s Daniel O’Connell Summer School.

Seamus Mallon, who is also a former deputy leader of the SDLP, will speak at the event which takes place in Cahersiveen and Derrynane House, Caherdaniel on August 23rd and 24th.

The event explores the legacy of Daniel O’Connell and the rich traditions and folklore of south Kerry.

Mr Mallon, who recently published his autobiography, will give a lecture in Caherciveen.

Lecturer in Gender Studies at UCD, Dr Mary McAuliffe and CEO of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies Dr Eucharia Meehan will also speak during the event.