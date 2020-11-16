Former Debenhams workers in Tralee mark 222 days on picket with charity drive

Former Debenhams workers in Tralee are stepping up their protest tomorrow as they mark 222 days on the picket line.

In March, Debenhams announced it was closing its eleven stores in the Republic and entering liquidation, resulting in the loss of 1,000 jobs, including around 90 in Tralee.

Former workers, who are unhappy with the redundancy package offered, have been staging a picket at each store and preventing stock from being taken as they say this would pay extra redundancy.

Along with stepping up their campaign calling for a boycott of Debenhams, former staff at Manor West, Tralee will be collecting donations for Tralee Soup Kitchen tomorrow.

Former Debenhams worker, Patricia O’Sullivan, explains: