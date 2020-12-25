Former Debenhams staff in Tralee continue on picket line this Christmas Day

Former Debenhams staff in Tralee are continuing their ongoing picket this Christmas Day.

Around 1,000 staff lost their jobs, including 90 at the Manor West outlet in Tralee, after the company went into liquidation.

Pickets have been in place at store locations around the country, including in Tralee, for over 250 days in a bid to prevent stock from being removed by the liquidators.

Shop stewards have urged the former workers to reject a proposal by mediator and Labour Court Chairman Kevin Foley, for a €3 million training and education fund for the former employees.

They say the money along with the remaining stock could be used to enhance their statutory minimum redundancy.