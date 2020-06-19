Former Debenhams staff protesting despite restrictions on location

Former Debenhams staff are staging another protest today, despite not being allowed to hold the industrial action outside the Manor West store.

Staff across the country staged a number of protests outside stores in recent months, calling for government action to save their jobs.

Tralee staff have staged three protests outside the store so far.

As a result of Debenhams going into liquidation, up to 70 people lost their jobs in its Manor West store in Tralee.

The former staff are now seeking redundancy payments from the company.

They were due to protest for the fourth time outside the store this morning, however, management of Manor West Retail Park are not allowing any public gatherings on the grounds due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Instead, former employees are protesting on the Killerisk Road roundabout and at the retail park entrance near McDonald’s.

Patricia O’Sullivan is among the protesters.