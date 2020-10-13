Former Debenhams employees vowing to continue protests despite injunction granted

Former Debenhams employees are vowing to continue their protests, despite an injunction being granted against them in the High Court.

KPMG, which is co-liquidator of the store’s Irish operation, sought the injunction to restrain allegedly unlawful actions by former employees and others at any of its 11 stores across the country.

Former Debenhams workers are campaigning for a redundancy package of four weeks per year of service.

The injunction, which was filed by the liquidators against some former staff, was granted in the High Court earlier today.

Responding to the news, Debenhams shop stewards say the ruling came as no surprise, yet the pickets will continue.

They say defying threats of the injunction has shown that their colleagues are prepared to force KPMG into a settlement amenable to the former employees.

The shop stewards claim today’s ruling shows purposeful strike action is effectively illegal, adding this should be a concern to all workers.

Former staff have been picketing nationwide outside the stores and preventing stock being taken, including at the outlet in Manor West.

Last Friday was the six-month anniversary of their first picket outside the Tralee store.