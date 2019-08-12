Former councillor acknowledged for his contribution to Tarbert community

A former Kerry County Councillor has been acknowledged for his long-standing contribution to the Tarbert community.

The Kilnaughtin Graveyard Committee has acknowledged Liam Purtill for his “outstanding contribution” as their public representative in North Kerry since 2003.

Mr Purtill retired from politics earlier this year.

His support of maintenance and development of Kilnaughtin church and graveyard was cited as hugely significant.

Liam Purtill was presented with a framed photograph taken by local photographer Kevin Langan for his long-standing dedication to the area.