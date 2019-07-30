Former Conradh na Gaeilge president says there is a responsibility to take care of Irish language

A former president of Conradh na Gaeilge says we have a responsibility as a State to take care of the Irish language.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment is currently carrying out a review of the Leaving Certificate; mixed views have been expressed about keeping Irish as a compulsory subject.

Former president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa, who lives in Tralee, says this is a question that crops up repeatedly:

Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa says we need to ensure Irish is taught better at primary and secondary school and parents should be more concerned about this.

He says due to fierce competition for points in the Leaving Certificate many students will choose easier subjects and Irish will be pushed out.

Mr Mac Fhearghusa told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today Irish is a part of who we are: