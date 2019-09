A landmark commercial property in Tralee is for sale.

Caball’s Toymaster and the Kerry Bookstore closed at the end of June after 99 years in business.

9 to 12 Bridge Street, Tralee has now been placed on the market.

Agent Ger Carmody, who is handling the sale, says the five properties are all interconnected but can be sub-divided if needed.

The entire lot extends over four floors and is a total of 9,250 square feet.